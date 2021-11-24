CAFÉ bai reopens starting today, November 24

After a year of hiatus and several renovations for a better and safe dining experience, your favorite buffet, CAFÉ bai is finally open to the public starting today, November 24, 2021, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet.

With a new set-up and fresher perspective on its dining options, get ready to feast as the buffet spread features no less than 25 different food sections that bear exquisite taste and delectable dishes from Asian to Western. Also, each station would showcase chefs that would do live cooking to experience and see how these palatable cuisines are made.

Several safety protocols will be implemented to provide guests with a safe, enjoyable, and of course, delectable dining experience something bai Hotel Cebu is well-known for. A one-way route is applied while traversing to each section upon getting food to ensure a safe and worry-free dining experience. As CAFÉ bai underwent renovations, the goal of serving guests better and safer was always put into consideration as we further progress with the pandemic.

CAFÉ bai rates are at Php 988 nett per head for breakfast from 6 AM – 10 AM, Php 1,010 nett per head for lunch from 12 NN – 2:30 PM, and Php 1,088 nett per head for dinner from 5:30 PM – 10 PM.

For more information on bai Hotel Cebu’s CAFÉ bai, you may follow their Facebook page at bai Hotel Cebu or call them at (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500.

