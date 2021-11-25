EOC OK with Christmas parties but…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is okay with holding Christmas parties as the city government cannot really control people who want to hold such gatherings this year.

However, the EOC appeals that parties be self-regulated by organizers so that these events will not become super spreaders of COVID-19.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that it is most advised that only vaccinated individuals be allowed in parties.

Yet since the EOC cannot monitor all private parties, this option will still be left to organizers.

“They have to self regulate, we cannot stop them,” said Garganera.

The EOC said organizers should always be wary of social distancing and capacity so that venues will not be crowded.

As for minors, the EOC reminds parents that kids cannot stay out past 10 p.m.

“There is actually an ordinance nga kutob ra 10 p.m. and mga minors. So if naay minors maglakaw, dapat irescue gyod,” said Garganera.

He appealed to the police to implement this because most minors are not yet vaccinated.

The EOC said that as much as possible, minors should not be taken to late night Christmas parties and crowded venues.

The agency appeals that the public remain vigilant this holiday season to avoid any possible COVID-19 surge.

