Bongbong & Sara in Cebu this Nov. 26 as guests for LMP conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will be in Cebu again but this time, officially as a tandem for next year’s elections.

Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco confirmed to CDN Digital that Marcos and Duterte-Carpio will be the guests for the Regional Conference of League of Municipalities of the Philippines – Central Visayas (LMP-Cebu) scheduled tomorrow, November 26.

“Yes, I confirm,” said Frasco, who is the President of LMP – Cebu Chapter.

An advisory was sent to members of the media on Thursday, November 25 that town mayors from Central Visayas will be coming to Cebu for the Regional Conference of LMP.

A few hours later, a video of Marcos disembarking from a chartered plane at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) was posted by his campaign team’s headquarters in Cebu, announcing his arrival.

Marcos will be running as President in the May 2022 elections, and Duterte-Carpio will be his running mate.

It can be recalled that the two candidates visited and met in Cebu last October. At that time, both were tight-lipped on speculations that they would be teaming up for the 2022 polls. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Sara and BBM endorse Gwen’s reelection bid

BBM, Sara Duterte meet in Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy