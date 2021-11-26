Lacion opens 3 more vaxx sites for National Vaccination Days

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Local Government of Consolacion has prepared three other vaccination sites for the National Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

On those three days, Consolacion will be opening a total of five vaccination centers namely the Municipal Gym, SM Consolacion, Mendero Hospital, Ivory Barangay Gym, and the Tayud Gym.

The Department of Health is expecting Consolacion to vaccinate 18,000 individuals including children aged 12 to 17 years in three days.

Aside from the five vaccination sites, Mayor Joannes Joyjoy Alegado has ordered the officials of the 21 Barangays to patrol their respective barangays to screen the individuals who have not yet been vaccinated and take them to vaccination sites.

The town has teamed up with the Church through chapel leaders to encourage the public to get vaccinated

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte passed Proclaimation No. 1253 declaring November 29 to December 1 as “Bayanihan, Bakunahan National COVID-19 Vaccination Days”.

Meanwhile, Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco has ordered to mobilize all Municipal Health Workers in Liloan and partner with the Department of Health in Central Visayas during the 3-Day Vaccination.

Liloanons are encouraged to register through the Liveloveliloan app to ensure a smooth, fast and easier process,

Those who are pre-registered will be first accommodated. Walk-ins are accommodated after. The cut-off time is 3:30 pm. /rcg

