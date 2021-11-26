Casas: Mayor, we feel our boat is sinking

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., who was the right hand of Mayor Edgardo Labella in running the city government, said that the mayor’s death has left them in a sinking boat.

In his emotional eulogy for Mayor Edgardo Labella, Casas thanked all department heads and employees for making the term of Mayor Labella accomplished.

“Karon, Mayor wala na ka, we are all alone. Our heart is heavy, we don’t know what to do.”

“Mayor, we feel that our boat, the boat you made for us, is sinking. Please guide us that we will survive this tragedy, and we will survive this oppression,” said Casas.

Casas revealed that the family and supporters of Mayor Labella will be issuing an announcement in the coming days, a decision that may be for the best of the Cebuanos.

“Please guide us, Mayor, that we will make the right decision,” he said.

The statements of Casas came after the pronouncement of elected vice mayor, now Mayor Michael Rama for coterminous officials to no longer report to work.

Rama also appointed overseers in departments and ordered the evaluation of employees for a month.

The new mayor has repeatedly stated before that he will “not rock the boat.”

This statement may have been referred to by Casas in his eulogy when he said their boat is sinking. A statement many believed was directed at the new mayor.

Casas was the first to step down as Labella’s most trusted official in the City Hall.

In his eulogy, Casas also lamented how critics have been praising Mayor Labella now that he has died, but during the height of his term, they had no good words to say.

“Sakit sa akong dughan because those words came from the same people who kept maliciously attacking the mayor during the height of the pandemic.”

“What made me sadder is that these attacks came from people that mayor considered as friends. I want you all to know nga nasakitan pag-ayo si mayor sa inyo gibuhat. Pero dili mo angay mabalaka kay gipasaylo namo ni Mayor,” said Casas in between sobs.

The city administrator said the mayor worked through all these criticisms and prioritized the health of the city above his own.

Despite the pain of his passing, Casas said that the mayor is forever grateful for the people who believed in him since the beginning such as Secretary Michael Dino, businessman Ben San, Councilor David Tumulak, Councilor Raymond Garcia, and many others who continued to support him behind his back.

Casas also mentioned Rama for bringing in votes for the mayor during the 2019 elections paving the way for Labella’s first and only mayoral term.

The son of Mayor Labella, Jaypee, responded to the eulogies delivered for his father.

Jaypee said that his father has always prioritized truthful and honest public service.

He also shared the family’s gratitude to all Cebuanos who supported their father until the end.

“Pa, manamilit na kami. Ug unta makaplagan nimo ang tam-is nga pagpahulay nga angayan gayod ka nimo. You will always be in our hearts. I love you so much, Pa. We love you so much,” said Jaypee.

Labella will be laid to rest this afternoon at the Golden Haven Memorial Garden in Barangay Binaliw. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

Labella ends medical leave; continues to work from home

Labella now on indefinite leave

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy