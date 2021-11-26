Ellen Adarna hits back at body-shamer

CEBU, Philippines — Ellen Adarna absolutely knows how to respond to a body-shaming netizen.

While her followers and some celebrity friends praised her photos, sporting blonde hair for Mega magazine, one netizen took an opportunity to body-shame her on Instagram.

A netizen comment reads: “Why the cleavage has folds, dba nakita ng nag picture yan.”

When an Instagram user made the offensive remark, Adarna did not hesitate to reply, “My boobs from watermelons, turned into pancakes after breastfeeding.”

“Motherhood dear,” the celebrity mom stressed.

She also urged the netizen to “enjoy” her body because “it won’t be as perky” as her profile photo forever.

Her followers applauded how she handled the situation.

“Ganahan kaau ko sa imong reply. Agree and Relate 100%. Pero imong beauty is timeless,” one netizen agreed on her.

“Burn 🔥😂,” a fan wrote.

“Yass gurl. Hahahaha,” another one wrote in the comment section.

