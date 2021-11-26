Mandaue to tackle holding of dawn masses

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government will meet with the heads of the Catholic church in the city to tackle issues on the holding of dawn masses starting December 16, 2021.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the National Shrine of St. Joseph has already sent a letter for the holding of the dawn masses, also known as Misa de Gallo, which is held for nine days leading to Christmas Day.

Ibañez said that they will still be having a meeting to discuss rules to be implemented during the holding of these masses.

There is no exact date yet as to when thi meeting will be held

Ibañez said that they expect more churchgoers this year due to more relaxed restrictions being imposed.

Last year, the grounds of churches and big gymnasiums were used since the number of persons allowed to enter the church was limited.

But rain could pose a problem especially since December is considered a rainy season.

“Ang atoang challenge gyud ato ang kadaghan sa tawo labi na sa first day naay simbahan nga gagmay og hawanan diri sa atoang St. Joseph dako-dako kay ato maning giablihan tanan unya gisirad-an ang mga para sakyanan dili makasulod, ang problema manggud is December rainy season so kung mag-uwan dili gyud nato ma prevent nga mo converge atong mass goers, mupasilong gyud na, kato last time nagbutang ta og tents pero kuwangon gyud so most probably atoang solusyun gyapon ana pareha before makipagtambayayong ta sa atoang Archdiocese nga magconduct sila og online gihapon nga misa de gallo,” said Ibañez.

Ibañez said this is what they want to prepare for. He believes online masses could still be an option.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Archdiocese of Cebu, EOC look to allow Misa de Gallo to be held in other venues

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy