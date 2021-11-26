Bautista, senatorial aspirant, visits Cebu, seeks Gwen’s endorsement

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Former Quezon City Mayor and Senatorial aspirant Herbert Bautista is hoping that Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will endorse him in the upcoming May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

“Governor sana isama mo ako. Isama mo ako please,” Bautista said.

Governor please include me. Include me [for your endorsement] please.)

Cebu Governor Garcia leads the One Cebu party, a group made up of local officials in Cebu Province.

Bautista said he also hoped that Cebuanos would support his candidacy, especially since Cebu province was considered a rich-vote province.

“Una maraming salamat sa inyo kasi you’re very, very warm pagka nandito ako. Galing ako sa palengke, sa Carbon, and very, very warm sila sa akin na kilala nila ako as Captain Barbel,” he said.

(First of all, thanks a lot to all of you because you are very, very warm [in welcoming me] when I am here. I came from the market, in Carbon, and they are very warm to me and recognize me as Captain Barbel.)

Before entering politics, Bautista was a popular actor.

He served as councilor, vice mayor, and mayor in Quezon City for 33 years.

Currently, Bautista is not holding any post in government, after his term for mayor ended in 2019.

If elected as senator, Bautista said that he would focus on agriculture, maritime sector, among others.

Bautista visited the Carbon Public Market and visited the wake of former Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella on Friday morning, November 26, 2021, at the city hall before he was laid to rest.

Bautista also visited the General Assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines-Central Visayas at the Parklane Hotel in Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Gwen gathers 1Cebu allies, seeks pledges of support for 2019 gov run

Benhur, other One Cebu allies endorse Bongbong

Villanueva says he and Garcia condoled with each other during his courtesy call

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy