Roxas City Vanguards trip Iligan Archangels, notch 2nd win in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Roxas City Vanguards trounced the Iligan City Archangels,89-79, in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge at the Pagadian City Gymnasium on Friday evening, November 26, 2021.

Eugene Torres nailed a three-pointer at 4:39 mark of the final period which pulled the Archangels to just four, 76-80, against Roxas.

However, they struggled to score in the final stretch regardless of their effort and went to 1-of-10 in field goals.

On the other hand, Roxas’s James Martinez, Marlon Monte, and Jon Valin all scored crucial buckets to seal the win.

“Pumutok si Cyrus Tabi saka si James Martinez sa labas. Nakaconvert kami ng maraming three points,” said Vanguards head coach Alvin Grey, whose team converted 13-of-35 from deep.

Monte topscored for Roxas City Vanguards with 20 points to go with four assists and three rebounds, while Martinez and Tabi combined for 23 points.

Embons Bonleon had a breakout game of 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting alongside three assists and two blocks.

The Vanguards hiked their record to 2-2, tied for third with Pagadian and Zamboanga Sibugay, while the Archangels absorbed their third-straight loss to stay at rock bottom behind a 1-4 card.

Torres buried five treys en route to 17 points for Iligan while Algeroh Benitez had 15 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

Arche Salo was stretchered out of the court after hitting his left knee, which then bled, on a wooden platform at the table officials’ area in the fourth frame.

Iligan seeks a bounce-back win when it plays against Zamboanga Sibugay tomorrow, 6:30 pm. Meanwhile, Roxas faces Basilan on Sunday at 6:30 pm as well.

The Scores:

Roxas 89 – Monte 20, Bonleon 17, Tabi 12, Martinez 11, Mabigat 10, Segura 8, Valin 6, Adante 3, Dela Cruz 2, Gimpayan 0, Abanto 0.

Iligan 79 – Torres 17, Benitez 15, Quinga 8, Cuyos 8, Salo 7, Villanueva 7, Tamayo 7, Rivera 4, Daguisonan 4, Bautista 2, Cruz 0, Dela Rea 0, Cecilio 0, Aparice 0.

Quarterscores: 33-23, 59-54, 75-71, 89-79.

RELATED STORIES

Zamboanga Sibugay scuttles Roxas Vanguards in VisMin Super Cup

Roxas Vanguards outlast Pagadian Explorers in VisMin Super Cup semis

Anak Mindanao Warriors is newest team in Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy