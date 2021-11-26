Booster shots for senior citizens, people with comorbidities in Cebu City available on Nov 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Booster shots in Cebu City are no longer exclusive for health care workers. At least on Monday, November 29, 2021.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) previously announced that only health care workers or A1 will be prioritized during the National Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

However, the city government decided to already include senior citizens (A2) and people with comorbidities (A3) because there are some people within these groups that have reached six months of vaccination.

“So nasabotan namo nga apil na ang healthcare workers, senior citizens, and people with comorbidities. Siempre kailangan more than six months na ilang second dose,” said Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD.

Those who will avail of the booster shot must sign up in the Pabakunata.com so that their vaccination will be faster at the site.

However, there will be no text message or schedule this time as those who want booster shots can walk in at any of the fixed sites in the city.

These sites include Ayala, SM Seaside, SM City Cebu, UC Alcantara , UC banilad, Robinson Galleria, NOAH, and CIT-U.

Ibones said that since those who are due for booster shots can choose the vaccine they may get, the public must be informed that for now, only Pfizer is available for the booster shots.

“As of now wala pa gyod tay laing booster shot aside sa Pfizer. Naa man guy uban nga dili ganahan og Pfizer, so maghulat nalang usa sila,” said the doctor.

Those who will get their booster shot must bring their original vaccination card, an identification card (ID), senior citizen card for seniors, and a medical certificate for people with comorbidities.

Those who will get the booster will get a new vaccination card afterwards to signify that they already received a third dose of the vaccine. The original vaxx card may be surrendered.

Ibones encourage health workers to get the booster shot as soon as possible as they are the most exposed to possible COVID-19 transmission.

It is also most likely that health care workers will be the majority who will qualify for the booster because they began their vaccination on March 2021.

