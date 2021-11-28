Kapatagan Buffalos make it 3-in-a-row with close win against Valientes MisOr

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The BYB Kapatagan Buffalos extended their winning streak to three games after narrowly edging the Globalport Z Valientes MisOr, 65-63, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, on Sunday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Down by 11 early in the fourth frame, the Valientes went on a blistering 13-0 blast, capped by Nicole Ubalde’s layup, to regain the lead, 61-59 with 3:26 to go.

But the Buffalo’s Richard Kwong retaliated with a 5-2 burst, including a 3-of-4 clip from the charity stripe, to get the lead back to the Buffalos, 64-63, with 17.7 seconds remaining.

In the ensuing play, MisOr’s Reil Cervantes threw a triple but did not fall in.

Cebu’s Edrian Lao then got the rebound and was fouled. He split his charities giving MisOr one more chance to tie or win the game with a three-ball.

Cervantes took a trey from the same spot but again missed while Kapatagan secured the rebound for the victory.

“Composure lang ang kinailangan namin. Kailangan lang namin gawin ‘yung plays namin at makinig lang sa instructions naming coaches,” said Buffalos head coach Jaime Rivera.

(Composure is what we need. We need to execute our plays and listen to the instructions of the coaches.)

There were no players from Kapatagan scoring double figures, as eight of them scored at least five points led by KD Ariar’s nine to go with six rebounds.

Lao finished with seven points and 11 rebounds, while Garexx Puerto, Mark Daanoy, and Jonel Bonganciso each tallied eight points.

Joel Lee Yu and Cervantes led the Valientes with 12 points with the latter going a measly 5-of-15 from the field.

Mac Baracael got just four points as he registered a poor 2-of-11 shooting.

The Buffalos aim for four consecutive tomorrow when they face with Pagadian at 4 pm. Meanwhile, MisOr returns on Tuesday against Roxas at 4 pm as well.

The Scores:

Kapatagan 65 – Ariar 9, Bonganciso 8, Puerto 8, Daanoy 8, Lao 7, Rodriguez 6, Saga 5, Kwong 5, Torres 4, Igot 3, Sollano 2, Bersabal 0.

MisOr 63 – Cervantes 12, Lee Yu 12, Ubalde 8, Estrella 7, Nalos 6, Baracael 4, Ballesteros 4, salcedo 4, Meca 2, Caranguian 2, Gonzales 2, Bernardo 0.

Quarterscores: 23-18, 37-28, 53-46, 65-63.

/dbs

