Samantha Panlilio stuns audience with ‘Mariposa’ national costume

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The beauty of change embodied by Miss Grand International Philippines Samantha Panlilio.

Samantha wowed the audience in Thailand during the presentation of the national costumes on Tuesday, November 30.

With huge butterfly wings and a one-piece swimsuit that was adorned with beads and Swarovski crystals, she was indeed shining with beauty and confidence.

Louise Pangilinan the creator of Samantha’s national costume took to Instagram to share the story behind this masterpiece.

“KISLAP

Inspired from the Paru-paru Festival held during the 26th of November, Louis Pangilinan Fashion Empire executed a golden one-piece swimsuit as part of Samantha’s National Costume bodice which was hand-embroidered and embellished with beads, Swarovski crystals and sequins depicting the flamboyant tranformation of women empowerment,” said Louise.

Pangilinan said this national costume also symbolizes Samantha’s transformation into what she is now.

Paru paro! 🦋🦋LOOK: The beauty of change was well represented by Miss Grand International Philippines Samantha Panlilio… Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

“Inspiriting change, transition and hope. Like Miss Grand International Philippines 2021 Samantha Panlilio, from a caterpillar, she goes through several stories before she become the beautiful being she is today,” reads Louis’ caption.

Samantha was such a beautiful “Mariposa” with wings that are shining brightly and beautifully during the Miss Grand International’s national costume competition.

Now, Samantha’s fans and followers can’t wait to see more of her in the next stages of the competition. / dcb