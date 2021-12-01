Marian Rivera part of Miss Universe 2021 judging panel?

CEBU, Philippines— Will Marian Rivera judge this year’s Miss Universe competition?

The rumors went viral online when Kapuso primetime queen Marian Rivera posted on Instagram on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, a dazzling photo of her and captioned it with the word “Honored” and emojis of a crown and a universe with the hashtag #Grateful.

The speculation created more buzz when husband Dingdong Dantes wrote, “Miss u” in the comment section.

The actress has yet to give more details or confirmation on the matter.

Meanwhile, a lot of netizens and celebrity friends were delighted by her post.

“Itooo naaaa! This is sign na magjujudge Siya sa miss universe!!!” one netizen wrote.

“Deserving maging judge!🙌from her real beauty and of course her passion for charity and accomplishments in showbiz industry no doubt!” another one said.

Her post was showered with congratulatory messages from fans, saying she deserved the judging stint in the prestigious beauty pageant.

Cebuana Beatrice Luigi Gomez will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe which will be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12, 2021. /rcg