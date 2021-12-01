Mandaue City also exceeds target in 3-day national vaccination drive

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has inoculated 113.89 percent of its target individuals for the three-day vaccination drive.

The National Vaccination Days started on November 29 and ends today, December 1, 2021.

Mandaue administered a total of 25,640 doses or 3,000 doses more than its target of 22, 512 individuals.

The city’s daily target was 7,504 individuals.

On the first day, Mandaue administered a total of 9,046 vaccine doses. On the second day it administered 7,334 and today, the third and last day, it was able to administer 9,260 doses for a total of 25,640 doses.

The city is very thankful for all the individuals who participated and answered the government’s call for mass vaccination.

In the recent interviews, aside from the support of the Mandauehanons, health officials also attributed the success to the city and national government’s programs and announcements, different departments who helped manage the vaccination, and volunteers and health workers who helped with the inoculation.

Aside from opening all its five vaccination sites, Mandaue City also conducted offsite vaccinations, school-based vaccination and opened another site at the Gaisano Grand Mall in barangay Basak.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, medical officer of the City Health Office, earlier said that they will continue with the vaccination drive and programs even after the National Vaccination Days.

As of November 30, 2021, 83.62 percent of Mandaue City’s eligible population have already received their first dose while 64.64 percent are fully vaccinated. /rcg

