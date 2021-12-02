Gov’t fails to hit 9 million target in 3-day nat’l COVID-19 vax drive

MANILA, Philippines — The government fell short in achieving its goal of inoculating 9 million individuals during the three-day national COVID-19 vaccination drive from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje on Thursday reported that over 7.6 million individuals were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the drive.

Still, she said the date is based on incomplete reports and may still be updated as reports are still coming in and are being updated.

Despite not achieving its goal, which was already adjusted from the initial 15 million vaccination target, Cabotaje said the government is still “very happy” with its achievement.

“We are very happy with the initial report because this is more than two times the daily vaccination rate,” she said.

Cabotaje said local government units may extend the national vaccination drive until Friday to “maintain the enthusiasm of the public to get vaccinated.”

She added that the government will push through with the second round of the national vaccination drive from Dec. 15 to 17.

