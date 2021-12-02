Celebrate Christmas in the Heart of the City at Diamond Suites and Residences

Diamond Suites and Residences greeted the holiday season with glee.

They officially marked the Christmas season’s start with an annual Christmas tree lighting tradition on November 22, 2021, at the hotel’s Diamond Hall A at 8 Apitong Street, Cebu City.

As the hotel ushered into the holidays with its Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, the festivities were led by Diamond Suites and Residences’ General Manager Katherine Angala, and Architect James Jao, the Vice-Chancellor of the United Architects of the Philippines.

Now that Christmas is just around the corner and another year is unfolding before us, these events must be celebrated with a joyous get together of friends, colleagues, and families. Hence, Diamond Suites has prepared new holiday experiences for its guests.

Angala said that Christmas is one of the most celebrated occasions of Diamond Suites, and they hope that it is the beginning of a long and more meaningful Christmas with the hotel.

This year, Diamond Suites’ Christmas tree is dubbed the ‘Tree of Opulence,’ inspired by abundance, which Architect James Jao designed.

“It is a bespoke diamond parol made with yellow and gold ornaments, garlands, and stars. The Christmas tree’s frame is made up of sustainable materials and engineered bamboo,” Jao said.

Centrally located in Cebu’s premier business district, have a memorable Christmas celebration at Diamond Suites and Residences, which offers services for accommodations, events, food, and leisure.

The Children’s Joy Youth Foundation serenaded the guests with joyful holiday hymns to make the event merrier. To complete the night, guests indulged in Diamond Suites and Residences holiday menu full of Christmas favorites.

If you are looking for a place to celebrate Christmas, Diamond Suites is the place to be.

Indulge in a drink with friends and family over good ambiance and unwind after a day’s work at the 8th Street Bar and Coffee Lounge with their specialties this holiday.

The holiday season is also the right time to take a quick getaway in the heart of the city. Have an overnight stay in Diamond Suites and Residences that will surely make your Christmas holidays more memorable.

