Mandaue City: No COVID cases in 13 out of 27 brgys

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | December 03,2021 - 06:58 PM
Half of Mandaue City's barangays has no more COVID-19 cases, says the city government. | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About half of Mandaue City’s total barangays have zero active COVID-19 cases on Friday, December 3, 2021.

According to the monitoring of the city’s local task force against COVID-19 today, 13 of the city’s 27 barangays have no cases of COVID-19, these are Barangays Alang-alang, Bakilid, Basak, Casili, Centro, Guizo, Labogon, Mantuyong, Tabok, Tawason, Tingub, Tipolo and Umapad.

Based on the city’s report, they only have 18 COVID-19 active cases left.

Barangay Banilad has the highest active cases with 3 infections followed by Barangays Looc and Paknaan with 2 active cases.

Barangays Cabancalan, Cambaro, Canduman, Casuntingan, Cubacub, Ibabao, Jagobiao, Maguikay, Opao, Pagsabungan, Subangdaku have only one active case of the virus.

Even with the continuous decrease in the city’s number of cases, officials still call for the regular adherence to health protocols, wearing of face masks, and observing social distancing.

The public is also encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the ongoing threat of the virus.

