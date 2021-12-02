No vaxx card, no entry in Mandaue City’s malls

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government has already implemented its policy of allowing only fully vaccinated individuals to enter the city’s malls and other establishments.

Lawyer Julius Caesar Entise, deputy chief for operations of the Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center, said the policy had been implemented since last week.

“As long as they enter into establishments, they have to present their vaccination card,” said Entise.

Entise said it is important to get vaccinated because even when they get infected with the virus they would not get severe symptoms of the infection.

He said even when there will be another surge of COVID-19, hospitals would not likely be overwhelmed as most of those who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

He said establishments located in the city were advised not to operate if their crews are not fully vaccinated.

Entise said they already called the attention of an establishment last week because it still has employees who are unvaccinated.

Based on the December 1 data of the Cebu Vaccination Statistics, 65.65 percent of the city’s eligible population are now fully vaccinated while 85.41 percent have already received their first dose. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

16 vaccinated individuals test positive for COVID-19 in Mandaue

EOC: Unvaccinated individuals make up 90% of COVID cases in Mandaue

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy