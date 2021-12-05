Samantha Panlilio ends Miss Grand International journey

CEBU, Philippines— Samantha Panlilio, the Philippines’ candidate for Miss Grand International 2021, ends her journey for the Miss Grand International crown after she failed to make it as one of the top 20 semi-finalists of the competition in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Despite missing the top 20, Panlilio wowed the crowd with her “paruparo” inspired national costume and was among the top 5 finalists for Best in Swimsuit.

The top 20 who made it to the semifinals are Costa Rica, Ecuador, France, Australia, Malaysia, Brazil, India, Colombia, Myanmar, Netherlands, Nigeria, Germany, Indonesia, Spain, Dominican Republic, Vietnam, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, South Africa, and Angola.

From the top 20, candidates are trimmed down into 10.

Miss Grand Cambodia got her chance to advance to the top 10 after winning Miss Popular Vote Award.

The other candidates who advanced to the top 10 are Miss Grand Venezuela, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Spain, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Vietnam, Brazil, and Ecuador.

After the top 10 candidates gave their speeches, MGI named the five candidates who advanced to the question and answer portion. They were Miss Grand Brazil, Vietnam, South Africa, Puerto Rico, and Ecuador.

At the end of the pageant, Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien of Vietnam was hailed as the newly crowned Miss Grand International 2021.

Four other queens who are crowned are:

Andrea Aguilera, Ecuador-1st runner up

Lorena Rodrigues, Brazil-2nd runner up

Vivianie Diaz Arroyo, Puerto Rico-3rd runner up

Jeane van Dam, South Africa- 4th runner up

RELATED STORIES

Samantha Panlilio: ‘Going for the gold’

Samantha Panlilio’s gown at MGI prelims inspired by ‘balangays’

/dbs