MGI Philippines Samantha Panlilio heartbroken and thankful

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Heartbroken.

This is what Miss Grand International Philippines Samantha Panlilio felt after her MGI stint last night, December 4, in Thailand.

In a chat message she sent to her fans she shared her heartbreak and gratitude to them especially for being there with her since day one.

“Hi, guys I’m not sure what happened… I am completely heartbroken but I know I did my best and that’s all the matters. Thank you for being there with me every step of the way. Love ya’all ❤ “ reads her message.

The message were seen online and through Samantha’s IG stories.

The Filipina beauty queen gave it her all and performed elegantly.

With the news of her not making it to the top 20 a lot of pageant fans were also very quick to share this dismay to the decision.

Samantha wowed the audience with her powerful preliminary performances during the swimsuit and evening gown competition.

Rian Fernandez’ “the crown” gown was not able to get the spotlight it deserved during the coronation night last night.

But even with her broken heart, Samantha still smiles and thanks her followers and fans for their undying support and love.

