Strong finish: Pagadian survives Basilan comeback 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Home team Pagadian Explorers defeated the BRT Basilan Peace Riders, 77-65, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Sunday evening, December 4, 2021, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

With the victory, the Explorers are now at fifth place in the team standings with five wins and five defeats while the Peace Riders are at sixth with a 3-6 (win-loss) slate.

During the game, the Explorers uncorked 20 points in the third period while clamping on the Peace Riders defensively to limit the latter to just 10 points.

Judel Fuentes led Pagadian with 21 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Edzel Mag-isa added 17 points and six rebounds but fouled out of the match with 3:40 left in the fourth.

“Simula noong matalo kami sa Zamboanga Sibugay, isa lang lagi ang reminder namin sa kanila,” said Pagadian head coach Gherome Ejercito. “Start strong, finish strong.”

Finish strong is what the team exactly did.

After Basilan fought back in the final period by scoring 16 unanswered points, Fuentes and Charles Pepito stepped up for the Explorers to stop the Peace Riders and spark an 8-0 run that would seal the game.

Jorem Morada paced Basilan with 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting while Jerome Ferrer added 11 points.

BOX SCORES:

Pagadian 77 – Fuentes 21, Mag-isa 17, Pepito 10, Acaylar 7, Diaz 7, Ibanez 6, Uri 6, Pamaran 3, Dechos 0, Caballero 0, Demigaya 0, Saludsod 0.

Basilan 65 0- Morada 14, Ferrer 11, Ansaldo 11, Daa 9, Panganiban 7, Albina 4, Luciano 3, Soliva 2, Salim 2, Solis 2, Sallidin 0, Goloran 0, Bulac 0.

Quarterscores: 21-18, 36-32, 56-42, 77-65.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Explorers book semis ticket in VisMin Super Cup

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy