Kim celebrates 11M followers on Instagram; recalls how she created her IG account

CEBU, Philippines—Cebuana actress Kim Chiu just reached 11 million followers on Instagram.

As she celebrated her newest social media milestone, she recalled how she created her Instagram account.

“This morning woke up to 11M of you here in IG,” she began.

“I remember when I was just setting up my first social media account as “artista” which is Instagram, didn’t know what my user name will be,” she further wrote.

She said that it was her boyfriend Xian Lim who influenced her to create one, and Kakai Bautista was the one who suggested using “CHINITAPRINCESS” as her user name.

“After I made an account I messaged Xi, ‘may IG na ako!!!!!!’ Actually ginawa ko ata to before kasi gusto sha makausap!😅😍haha,” she revealed.

(After I made an account I messaged Xi, ‘I have an IG now!!!!!’ Actually, I did that before because I wanted to talk to him! haha.)

Chiu and Lim have been together for nine years. They confirmed their relationship in 2018 after years of speculations.

“How cool was that till now it is still my username, and I am happily sharing my everyday life with all of you. Through Instagram, I can show the world what I can see, as one of my favorite sayings says “Your life is your message to the world, make it inspiring,” Chiu said.

She thanked her followers for joining her “on this journey” and for the “lovely and not so lovely comments”.

“This is me, this is who I am. This is my world. Thank you for allowing me to share this journey of mine.💖 Love you all cheers to more ootds, adventures, family, travels, kimadvenchiure, and many more!!!!!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess)

RELATED STORIES

Kim Chiu on her face shield: ‘Salamat sa lahat ng pinagsamahan natin’

Kim Chiu meets Cebuana MUPh queens—Beatrice and Steffi

Kim Chiu clarifies she does not favor cheating: ‘Biktima rin ako’

Kim Chiu recalls first time getting slapped onscreen: ‘Gusto kong umuwi sa Cebu’

LOOK: Kim Chiu stuns in fierce birthday photo shoot