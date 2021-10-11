Kim Chiu meets Cebuana MUPh queens—Beatrice and Steffi

CEBU, Philippines– Cebuanas represent!

Cebuana TV host-actress Kim Chiu shared, on social media, photos with Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez, and MUPH second runner up Steffi Aberasturi.

“Nice to finally meet you Steffi and also Bea!! CEBUANAS REPRESENT!” she wrote in her Instagram story.

The Cebuana beauty queens together with the other Top 5 MUPH queens guested on “It’s Showtime” earlier today, October 11.

Meanwhile, Cebuana beauty queen Aberasturi likewise shared some snaps from today’s guesting.

“Hello madlang people 🙌🏻 thank you so much @itsshowtimena for having us Queens on your show ❤️ it was a wonderful experience,” Aberasturi shared.

Cebuanas Gomez and Aberasturi were among the MUPh 2021 Top 5 and were crowned last September 30. Gomez, as Miss Universe Ph 2021, is set to represent the Philippines in the international pageant in December.

