Painter nabbed with P700K worth of ‘shabu’ in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 45-year-old painter and a resident of barangay Labangon in Cebu City was arrested with 105 grams or P714, 000 worth of ‘shabu’ during a buy-bust operation that was conducted in barangay Candulawan in Talisay City on Monday afternoon, December 6, 2021.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, identified the arrested suspect as Erwin Baya, 45, a painter.

Caballes said that Baya worked as a painter for five years already, a person who would paint walls for a living, but this year, he allegedly would moonlight as a person selling illegal drugs.

Caballes said that Baya started his illegal drug activities in October 2021.

The police chief described Baya as one who could allegedly dispose of around 100 to 200 grams of ‘shabu’ per week in Barangay Calijon and neighboring barangays in Talisay City.

Caballes said that Baya was allegedly transacting with a certain ‘Bigboy’ in his illegal drug activities for the source of the illegal drugs he was selling.

This ‘Bigboy’ is reportedly an inmate of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory.

Caballes further said that this was the first time that Baya was arrested for selling and possessing illegal drugs.

However, the operation against Baya was conducted after Talisay City policemen received constant reports about Baya’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Baya was also under surveillance for a week before Talisay policemen conducted the buy-bust operation against him.

The suspect is currently detained at the Talisay City Police Station while police continue their followup operations to further identify the possible cohorts of Baya in the illegal drug trade.



