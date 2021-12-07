Nine months after release from jail, man is arrested anew for illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 23-year-old man who was arrested for selling and possession of illegal drugs in 2020 is going back to jail.

Carl Negro, who was released last March 2021, was arrested again after being caught with over P2 million worth of ‘shabu’ during a buy-bust operation late Monday evening, December 6, 2021, in barangay Kinasang-an Pardo here.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Clark Arriola, chief of the Cebu City Police Office’s (CCPO) Intelligence Unit, said the suspect, who is from the Kinasang-an Pardo, was arrested for illegal drugs in April of 2020 and was released last March after availing of the plea bargaining program.

However, police received reports that the suspect allegedly started to engage anew in the illegal drug activity last October. With this, they started monitoring Negro until he was arrested on Monday. After two weeks of closed surveillance, they successfully transacted with Negro and arrested him.

Arriola also said that they are further investigating an inmate, a certain “Manoi,” who is tagged as the one Negro was transacting with for his items.

He added that this certain “Manoi” is a friend of Negro when he was detained at the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory. “Manoi” is said to be still detained there.

But Cebu City Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva said that they have yet to verify if this certain “Manoi” is really their detainee.

Arriola revealed that Negro’s area of operation is in barangay Pardo and some other neighboring barangays.

He added that the suspect can dispose around 300 to 500 grams of ‘shabu’ per week.

