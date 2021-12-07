MCIA reports improving passenger traffic

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is slowly recovering from months of slow passenger traffic.

Lissa Aines Librodo, Airline Marketing and Tourism Development head of GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation, said that currently, they already recorded a 20 percent increase in their passenger traffic.

She said that as of the moment, they already recorded around 200,000 passengers per month from their international and domestic flights that are arriving and departing from the airport.

During the pre-Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Librodo said that the airport has an average passenger traffic of 1 million travellers every month.

“We are actually increasing dramatically the number of passengers. So now we are 20 percent of our pre-COVID traffic. 20 percent means that we are averaging 9,000 to 10,000 passengers every day,” Librodo said.

Meanwhile, the airport is also preparing for the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

She said that they strictly observe the minimum health and safety protocols, likewise, conform to any new guidelines and policies that the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) would issue.

“Of course the threat is there. But we can assure you that here in Mactan-Cebu International Airport we always follow the IATF protocol. We ensure that all stakeholders, all of our personnel, all passengers, we have to implement that strictly,” Librodo said.

This includes the observance of the social distancing, wearing of a face mask, temperature check, and handwashing and sanitation. /rcg

