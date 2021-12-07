GMCAC opens Airport Bazaar at MCIA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) has officially opened its Airport Bazaar: Yuletide Edition at the Terminal 1 of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by GMCAC top officials, such as chief executive advisor Andrew Harrison, President Louie Ferrer, and Airline Marketing and Tourism Development head Lissa Aines Librodo.

Officials from the Worldtrex Corporation, who organized the bazaar, also attended the activity.

Librodo said that this is not the first time that the airport has opened a bazaar inside the facility.

“So like we want this to make it a regular, an annual thing already no. So it’s like we want it to be a tradition here in the airport and we want the airport to like, you know, festive, because it’s the Christmas season,” Librodo said.

She added that they hold a bazaar inside the airport, especially during special occasions such as valentine’s day, Halloween, among others.

Aside from entertaining passengers, the bazaar would also help entrepreneurs, especially in this time of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The bazaar will last until January next year, especially since the Sinulog celebration is drawing near.

“Actually the Christmas bazaar is until January. But the commercial team, like at certain times, they do bazaar as well, because it’s like a part of, you know, we get to think of what event or what activity can we have here, so that the airport will be fun, the airport will have, you know, people can experience a different ambiance for the airport,” she added.

After the opening of the bazaar, a mini Christmas tree lighting ceremony was also held. The Christmas tree was placed within the bazaar area. /rcg

