Orange rainfall warning: Central Visayas to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - CDN Digital | December 09,2021 - 08:58 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) issued an orange rainfall warning for Cebu and its neighboring provinces in Central Visayas on Thursday morning, December 9, 2021. 

This means that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected and flash floods and landslides may occur in disaster prone areas. 

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued an advisory at 8 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, that the entire Central Visayas should expect light to moderate rains. 

A shear line affecting the eastern section of the Visayas is causing the rains. 

In Cebu, water tributaries are likely to be affected with possible flooding including Kotkot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Sabangdaku. 

In Bohol, the affected areas would include Inabanga, Ipil, Matulid, Loboc, and Abatan. 

In Negros Oriental, flooding may be experienced in La Libertad, Tanjay, Candugay, Siaton, Cawitan, Sipocong, Bayawan, Pagabtan, and Lower Tabanan. 

In Siquijor, all rivers and tributaries may possible cause flooding. 

PAGASA warned people living near mountains and riversides to be vigilant against landslide and flashfloods. 

They encouraged all local risk reduction and management offices to be on guard as well. 

