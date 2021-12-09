156 resident homeowners in Cebu City soon to be lot owners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 150 residents of Barangays Hipodromo and Quiot Pardo received their Certificates of Lot Allocation (COLA) as part of the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) Solidarity Week.

At least 102 homeowners of two sitios in Barangay Quiot received their COLAS on December 6, 2021, with 15 of them from Sitio Idiang Quiot Hills Homeowners Association and 87 from Sitio Nangraville Villa Don Honorio Potenciano Homeowners Association and Sitapra Panaghiusa Homeowners Association.

On December 7, 2021, another 54 beneficiaries from Sitio Cahipa sa Barangay Hipodromo and members of the Nagkahiusang Lumulopyo sa Cahipa og Bakante (NALCABA) Homeowners Association.

A total of 156 residents from the two barangays are now closer to owning the lots their houses have been built on.

According to the Local Housing Board, the long-time residents of city-owned lots are given the COLA as a guarantee that they can buy the lot from the city.

This will allow them to apply for loans from PAG-IBIG and banks in order to finally own the lots they have lived on for years. They will also be removed from the informal settlers sector since they are capable of owning the land they live on.

The lots have been promised to them for a long time and the project is continuous with at least 716 residents getting the COLA for 2021 alone as of November.

Councilor Raymond Garcia, who chairs the local housing board, had said in previous statements that the goal of the project would be to reduce the informal settlers in the city and provide the homeowners the benefits and security of being landowners as well.

Lawyer Dominic Diño, the secretary of Mayor Michael Rama, had spoken to the beneficiaries and said that it was important for the new mayor and his administration that the long-time residents be given the security of the land.

He reminded the soon-to-be lot owners that upon building their dream homes in their lots, they must follow the regulations and build only within their designated lots so as not to start lot issues with neighbors.

