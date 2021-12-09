City of Naga ushers in Christmas season with spectacular lights display
CEBU, Philippines — The city of Naga once again lit up its spectacular Christmas lights to exhibit the spirit of the season.
The annual “Pasko sa Naga” has been officially opened to the public.
The Christmas lighting ceremony was held on Wednesday night, December 8, 2021, in time with the feast of the Immaculate Conception.
The event was spearheaded by Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong, together with the city officials.
Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also graced the event.
A massive Christmas tree, a gift box tunnel, the lighting red tulips, and thousands of Christmas lights shone brightly in the city’s famous park.
Here are some photos taken by “Lakwatserong Engineer” during the event.
/dbs
