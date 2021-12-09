City of Naga ushers in Christmas season with spectacular lights display

CEBU, Philippines — The city of Naga once again lit up its spectacular Christmas lights to exhibit the spirit of the season.

The annual “Pasko sa Naga” has been officially opened to the public.

The Christmas lighting ceremony was held on Wednesday night, December 8, 2021, in time with the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

The event was spearheaded by Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong, together with the city officials.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also graced the event.

A massive Christmas tree, a gift box tunnel, the lighting red tulips, and thousands of Christmas lights shone brightly in the city’s famous park.

Here are some photos taken by “Lakwatserong Engineer” during the event.

City of Naga lights up Christmas tree.

City of Naga kicks off start of the Christmas season with the spectacular lights display on December 8.

City of Naga shows one the lighted areas as it starts the holiday season.

City of Naga gives a light show for visitors.

 

