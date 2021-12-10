Tracy Maureen Perez secures a spot in the Top 30 of the Miss World 2021

CEBU, Philippines — Philippine’s bet Tracy Maureen Perez from Cebu City won in the Round 2 Head to Head Challenge of the Miss World 2021 competition.

Perez will now have a secured spot in the Top 30 of the international pageant, according to the Miss World Philippines Organization Facebook post.

Miss World Venezuela, Paraguay, Nicaragua, Cameroon, Nepal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Botswana are among the ladies who made it to the second round of the pageant’s head-to-head challenge.

Meanwhile, the Cebuana beauty queen took to social media to share the country’s victory.

“We got through the final head to head challenge today, Philippines!!” she wrote.

She also thanked “every single one” who voted for her.

“To every single one of you who really took the time and effort to vote for me, thank you so much, daghang salamat, maraming salamat po!! We wouldn’t have made it through the final round if you hadn’t helped me get through the first round.

I am so grateful for this chance, patuloy po tayong lalaban,” she further said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Maureen Perez (@tracymaureenperez)

RELATED STORIES

Tracy Maureen Perez wins first round of Miss World Head to Head Challenge

Miss World PH 2021 Tracy Perez opens up about being a miracle baby

Tracy Maureen Perez arrives in Puerto Rico