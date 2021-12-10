Butler on Dubai fight with Casimero: I’m not scared, he’s just an average boxer

CEBU CITY, Philippines— British former world champion Paul “Baby Faced Assassin” Butler is unfazed in facing the heavily-favored three division world champion Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero in their much-awaited world title duel on December 11 in the main event of Probellum’s “Revolution” fight card at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.

In an interview with Probellum, the 33-year-old Butler, the former IBF world bantamweight champion said that he was not scared of anybody and considered Casimero as an average boxer.

Casimero will defend his WBO world bantamweight title in the main event of Probellum’s first major fight card billed as “Revolution,” where two other Filipino ring warriors in Jayson Mama and Donnie Nietes will be seen in action.

“I am not scared of anybody. Casimero has got two arms, two legs, and eats and drinks the same as me,” said Butler.

“I haven’t shied away from this. It is a fight that I’m excited for and I believe that I’ll win,” he said.

Butler’s record speaks for itself. He has 32 victories with 15 knockouts and only lost twice in his career.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Casimero of Merida, Leyte has 31-4 (win-loss) record with 21 knockouts.

“I’ve trained for the best Casimero possible. I’ve watched (the) tape and studied him well. We know he’s dangerous, and he hits hard, and everybody talks about him being a monster and a knockout merchant, but it will be the best Paul Butler in there on Saturday,” he said.

Despite the confidence, Butler expects a very tough fight against Casimero.

“Every fighter is dangerous at this level. He’s a world champion in a very hot division, and I’m not expecting an easy night, but I’ve got myself put into the mandatory position, and it’s the fight I wanted. I’ve worked hard over all these years for it,” Butler said.

“On Saturday, it will be 11 years to the day since I made my professional debut, so I’m excited to be here in Dubai in different surroundings. I’ve trained really well with Joe Gallagher, and teaming up with him was the best thing I have done,” he said.

Butler is currently on a seven-fight winning streak after bouncing back from his 2018 loss to Emmanual Rodriguez for the IBF world bantamweight title in Greenwhich, England.

Casimero is also on a seven-fight winning streak and has successfully defended the WBO world bantamweight strap three times.

