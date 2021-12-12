CDNPaskoSaSugbo: Saving Strays Cebu, now has a shelter, asks everyone for continued support

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After six years of not having a “furever” home, the rescue animals of Saving Strays Cebu now have a safe haven in Danlag, Consolacion, Cebu.

Founder of Saving Strays Cebu, Gretel Eleazar shares this “Christmas miracle” with CDN Digital as she thanks all those who has showed her and the rescues some love and support.

Gretel has been banking on the support of mere strangers and netizens online to fund some treatments for the strays around Cebu.

After nursing these animals back to safety, finding them a home is the next big thing.

“For the past 6 yrs we respond to calls about animals in desperate situations, mostly dogs and cats who are in need of a life and death medical treatment. Sadly once they made a full recovery at the clinic finding them a permanent home for safety has become a huge and persistent challenge,” said Gretel.

This has led her and the rest of her volunteers to take these rescues into their homes while these animals wait for new fur parents.

But then the numbers of the rescued animals grew bigger and bigger making it hard for her and her team to accept more dogs in their homes.

This was when she decided that the animals needed a new place to stay until they get adopted.

“We started building around September 2020. As it is 90% a personal expense, we are struggling to finish the construction.The Covid pandemic brought a lot of challenges mainly cutting us off with our income opportunity as we were not able to do our fundraising activities,” she said.

But even with the challenges, Gretel knew that she has to push through, fueled by her love for the animals.

And just this month, they were able to put over 100 cats and dogs in their new shelter all thanks to Gretel Eleazar and some volunteers.

Now, as they open their doors to more rescues, they are also knocking on everyone’s hearts to donate a little to their shelter and visit them once in a while and fall in love with the beautiful rescues they have.

This Christmas, allow yourself to love not just the people around you, but the animals who need us.

