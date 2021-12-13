CDNPaskoSaSugbo: Carbon Market vendors’ wishes for this Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The assurance that they will continue to sell at the Carbon Market Complex, have increased profits and have abundant supply of goods top the list of Christmas wishes for the city’s market vendors.

And while the threat of the pandemic remains, these vendors remain hopeful that they will already be able to recover from their losses this year, especially after the city government lighted the Christmas tree that is now located at the center of Units I and II.

The Christmas tree gives them hope of a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year ahead of them.

Carbon Market’s Christmas tree is made of gifts stacked to form a pyramid. It has a star on top and a belen at the bottom.

Vendors said that seeing the tree lighted at night is something to look forward to despite the pandemic.

The series of lights that hang along the streets of M.C. Briones, Quezon Boulevard, Progreso Street, and F. Calderon Street provide an ambiance of foreign Asian bazaars while maintaining the unique Filipino parol highlighted in each stall.

And the Carbon Market shines the brightest during the Pasko sa Carbon, a celebration that began on December 7, 2021, and will last until December 31, 2021.

The Pasko sa Carbon is a yearly celebration for vendors to showcase their goods during the high time of the season. Economic prosperity is mostly expected during this period because of the holidays.

For the past 16 years, vendors took the Pasko sa Carbon celebration as a time to earn profit from on-demand goods such as meat, fruits, vegetables, and merchandise or gifts.

Maria Pino, one of the vendor leaders, said the Pasko sa Carbon was started by then vice mayor, now Mayor Michael Rama in 2005 to help the vendors boost profit during Christmas.

It was also conducted yearly to provide aid to the vendors through activities, gift-giving, and parties for the associations.

Most importantly, the Pasko sa Carbon also allows the market to host the nine-day Misa de Gallo despite not being a special parish.

The market was given a special permit to hold the Misa De Gallo by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma so the vendors could attend the Dawn Masses without leaving their stalls.

“Lisod man kaayo sa mga manindahay nga mogawas sa Carbon sa kadlawon kay mao nay tingabot sa mga produkto. Mao na magpahigayon og Misa diri aron makaapil pud atong mga vendors,” she said.

(It is difficult for us vendors to leave Carbon early in the morning because that is the time when our products arrive. That is the reason for holding the Mass here so that the vendors can join in the celebration of the Dawn Masses.)

Aside from the Misa De Gallo, a fruit festival will also be held from December 17 to 31, 2021, in time for Christmas and New Year.

The Pasko sa Carbon is open daily for all customers except during the curfew hours from 12 midnight to 4 a.m. People must wear masks and maintain social distancing in the market at all times.

This year’s Christmas is special because of the ongoing modernization project in the Carbon Market, which has caused tension among the vendors, causing a divide between those for and those against the Megawide construction of the new market.

In an interview with CDN Digital, some vendors, who requested anonymity, said their wish was that they could remain in the market amid the plans to modernize it.

An ambulant vendor, who has been selling vegetables in M.C. Briones Street for 30 years, said they still had not received a guarantee that they could stay in the new market.

“Daghan man sila saad pero wala man gihapon kasiguradohan nga naa miy pwesto. Wala mi kasabot asa mi padulong,” she said.

(They made many promises but we still are not sure if we have a spot in the new market. We still do not understand where we will be going.)

Still, many of the vendors see the project in a positive light, trusting that a modern market will bring more customers and profit to their stalls. They only hope that the conflicts will be resolved.

Romy Miole, a 40-year-old vendor in Unit I, said that his only wish would be for peace in Carbon Market amid the trials they had been experiencing during the pandemic.

“Ang wish nako nga kanunay lang peaceful sa Carbon, mahalin sad among mga tinda. Kinahanglan maghinay-hinay na silag duaw diri sa Carbon aron makita nila ang improvement sa Carbon,” he said.

(My wish is that Carbon will always be peaceful, our products will be sold too. They should slowly visit Carbon so that they can see the improvements here.)

The Pasko sa Carbon is held a month in a year where the vendors feel the relief of the season. And though struggles continue in the market with the upcoming modernization and changes, their Christmas wish is simple, that they can still sell affordable goods to fellow Cebuanos.

RELATED STORIES

#CDNPaskoSaSugbo: Saving Strays Cebu, now has a shelter, asks everyone for continued support

#CDNPaskoSaSugbo: Bringing light of Christmas behind prison bars

#CDNPaskoSaSugbo: A couple in Oslob gets married hours after having a baby

#CDNPaskoSaSugbo: Siloys share what they love the most about Christmas in Cebu

#CDNPaskosaSugbo:Cebu City lights up with hope as Christmas season begins

#CDNPaskoSaSugbo: Hinabang sa Sugbo’s P100 challenge for kids in Buhisan

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy