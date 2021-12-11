Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors end Roxas Vanguards stint with come-from-behind win in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors eliminated the Roxas Vanguards in a come-from-behind victory, 68-60, to advance to the semifinals of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Saturday evening, December 11, at the Pagadian City gymnasium.

The twice-to-beat Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors and the Vanguards battled in one of the quarterfinal matches of the league. The Warriors will face the top-seed Globalport-MisOr Valientes in the knockout semifinal match next week.

During their game against the Vanguards, the latter led by as much as eight, 47-55, with 9:21 on the clock in the final period.

However, the Warriors clamped on the Vanguards defensively to limit the latter to just five points while nailing 21 points to turn the tide and win the game.

Team captain Jan Jamon scored 24 points to lead the Warriors despite suffering an ankle injury. He also tallied five rebounds and a single block.

Michole Sorela scored 10 for the Warriors while teammates Rhaffy Octobre and Cris Dumapig each had nine points and combined for 24 rebounds.

Cyrus Tabi led the Vanguards with 12 markers together with 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Kentoy Segura added 10 points with seven rebounds.

Second game

On the other hand, the BYB Kapatagan Buffalos ended the BRT Basilan Peace Riders’ reign as VisMin Super Cup champions after they eliminated them, 64-60, in the other quarterfinal match today.

The Buffalos will battle the winning team between Iligan and Pagadian to complete the semifinals cast.

Cebuano bigman Gayford Rodriguez led the Buffalos with 15 points along with five rebounds and two assists while Jeson Delfinado added 10 points.

Jorem Morada led Basilan with 15 points along with five rebounds and a steal.

/dbs

