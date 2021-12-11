Miss Universe judges Marian Rivera and Urvashi Rautela dance ‘Sabay Sabay Tayo’

CEBU, Philippines — Filipina Actress Marian Rivera and Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela made rounds online as they dance Rivera’s hit single ‘Sabay Sabay Tayo’ before the start of the Miss Universe preliminary competition.

In the video uploaded by Rivera and in some other pageant pages, the actress could be seen teaching her “newfound friend” Rautela the dance steps of her famous dance ‘Sabay Sabay Tayo’.

Rautela also uploaded some videos with Rivera saying that she is her favorite Philippine actress.

“She glows. She glows like the sun. And I love her smile,” Rautela can be heard saying in the video.

“She is very friendly and I love her,” Rivera said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Rivera and Urvashi are among the Miss Universe judges and are part of the all-female selection committee including Adriana Lima, Lori Harvey, Iris Mittenaere, Adamari Lopez.

Cheslie Kryst and Rina Mor are the judges for the preliminary selection committee while Rina Sofer for the final selection.

Our very own Beatrice Luigi Gomez will be vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown in Israel on December 12, 2021 (December 13, 2021, Philippine time).

RELATED STORIES

Dingdong Dantes naging water boy ni Marian sa Miss Universe 2021 prelims

Marian Rivera joins Iris Mittenaere, Adriana Lima as Miss Universe judges

Marian Rivera enjoying her stay in Israel

Marian Rivera meets baby Zoe: ‘Namiss ko tuloy mga anak ko’

Marian Rivera arrives in Israel for Miss Universe 2021

LOOK: Marian Rivera flies to Israel with Dingdong Dantes for Miss Universe pageant

/dbs