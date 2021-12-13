Bea Gomez makes MU mark, ends in the top 5 with Pintados-inspired evening gown

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Salamat, Bea!

Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez gave one good fight to bring the country’s name back in the top 5 again.

After two years of just finishing off in the top 20, this year, Bea joins the top 5 finalists for the 70th Miss Universe edition in Eilat, Israel.

From the beginning of the competition, Bea wowed the crowd with her charm and strong pasarela performance.

When she advanced to the top 16, she was asked about her tattoo and to which she answered with a proud grin on her face.

“The tattoo that you are talking about is the one that I wear on my sleeve. It actually means rebirth and new beginnings. This is a cherry blossom I got it on my 23rd birthday and I’ve done it to celebrate my womanhood,” she said.

Which leads us to her elegant golden evening gown created by none other than Francis Libiran.

In Francis’ Instagram post today, he shared the origin story of this beautiful art masterpiece.

It was inspired by the Visayan tribes called the “Pintados”

“In the old days, the Visayan tribes had tattoos called Pintados indented all over their bodies whenever they went to war as a symbol of valor. These patterns were embroidered and meshed with Francis Libiran’s signature art deco details on this magnificent gown of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s (@beatriceluigigmz). Iridescent crystals were delicately hand-sewn to add extravagance to the piece,” reads the caption.

Bea was undeniably one of the crowd’s favorite.

When she entered the top 16, host Steve Harvey had to jokingly remind the Filipino fans in the tent to keep it down and said, “this is Israel” then he laughs together with the crowd.

Bea you did not just make Cebu City proud, but you did the Philippines a very good one this year!

Salamat sa sayong pamasko namong tanan (Thank you for your Christmas gift for all), Beatrice Luigi Gomez Top 5 Finalist of Miss Universe 2021.

/dbs