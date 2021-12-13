The queens have spoken and they are all proud of Ms. Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Bea Gomez

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Their sisterhood goes beyond competitions.

And fellow beauty queens made sure to tell Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez of how proud they are of her achievement in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

Gomez made it to the pageant’s Top 5.

Over on Twitter, Miss Universe 2014 Top 10 finalist Mj Lastimosa, Miss Universe 2012 first runner-up Janine Tugonon, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray showered Bea with their appreciation, love and support.

They also posted words of encouragement for their fellow queen.

The 26-year-old Cebuana stunner gave the Philippines another proud moment by continuing the country’s 12 year streak of semifinals placement in Miss Universe pageant.

Gomez showed the universe that a woman, no matter what her sexual preference is or regardless of how she represents her womanhood, can still shine in the most beautiful pageant in the universe. /END