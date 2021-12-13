PJ: BBM’s candidacy is questionable

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province’s ruling party, One Cebu, is yet to officially announce who they will be supporting as President in the May 2022 elections.

But its Secretary General is not inclined to endorse the Presidency of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Cong. Pablo John Garcia of Cebu’s 3rd district, in a press statement issued on Monday, December 13, questioned Marcos’ candidacy.

Garcia is referring to the eight cases lodged against the dictator’s son, all of which sought to have the latter disqualified in next year’s Presidential Race.

“As the secretary general of One Cebu and as a lawyer, I cannot advise my party to consider supporting someone whose candidacy is in serious doubt,” explained Garcia.

He also said that he would unlikely ask members of One Cebu to support a candidate “who might be later on disqualified”.

“Before the Comelec (Commission on Elections) and the Supreme Court shall have ruled with finality on the question of his disqualification, I cannot possibly ask the party, our mayors, leaders and supporters to exert efforts and expend resources for a candidate who might later on be disqualified,” said Garcia.

“I have studied the petitions and speaking as a lawyer, they cannot be lightly dismissed as nuisance, especially those filed by eminent legal scholars like Chairman Monsod and former Supreme Court spokesperson Theodore Te,” he added.

An Ilocano group on December 7 filed a disqualification case against Marcos.

The Pudno Nga Ilocano cited the tax evasion conviction against Marcos for his failure to file his income tax returns and pay the corresponding deficiency taxes from 1982 to 1985.

This is the eighth petition filed against Marcos. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

/dbs

