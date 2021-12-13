Leni to lobby special polling centers for BPO workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Presidential candidate and Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo will be lobbying for special polling centers in areas where business process outsourcing (BPO) firms are located.

Robredo was here on Monday, December 13 to meet with representatives from BPO firms as well as candidates from the Osmeña-led Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

BOPK will be endorsing Robredo’s bid for the country’s most powerful position.

In a press conference, Robredo announced that they would be writing a petition to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), requesting special voting precincts dedicated to BPO workers.

“We will try our best best…and we hope Comelec makita yung logic nun (will see the logic in that). It will not only benefit Cebuano IT-BPO people but also the entire country,” said Robredo.

The Vice President met with 25 BPO heads in Cebu at a hotel in uptown Cebu City on Monday morning.

She said she learned from former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, head of BOPK, on plans to support Cebu’s BPO industry during the elections.

“I told him I wanted to join…I’m very glad that I came since a lot of the things that they discussed, I’m hearing for the first time,” Robredo said.

“Kung di mapapabigyan (If this will not be granted), it will cause disenfranchisement of voters,” she added.

BPO representatives also requested that the special polling centers for their employees be in operation 24/7 due to varying schedules.

“Kasi ang sabi nila na if hindi sila mapagbigyan ng special consideration, marami sa kanila ang hindi makakapagboto,” explained Robredo.

(Because they said that if they will not be given special consideration, then many of them cannot vote.)

There are close to 200,000 workers employed in Cebu’s BPO industry, according to Osmeña.

“Fortunately, we have a Vice President who is willing to listen,” said Osmeña.

/dbs

