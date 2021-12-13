Duathlon Trials in Clark: 9 triathletes from Cebu land in top 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The triathletes of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group Go For Gold put on promising performances in the National Duathlon Trials 2021 in Clark Parade Grounds, Mabalacat, Pampanga, on Sunday, December 12.

This as nine of the 10 TLTG/Go For Gold triathletes finished on the top ten of the grueling duathlon race organized by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP).

Among the nine was Matthew Justine Hermosa, who topped the men’s sprint division with the time of 1 hour 5 minutes and 58 seconds besting Lorenzo Solda who trailed him at second place with the time of 1:06.42.

His teammates Jacob Kennedy Lipura, Jacob Clint Lipura, and Alex Niño Silverio settled for third, fifth and eighth places respectively. Jacob Kennedy crossed the finish line at 1:06.57 while Jacob Clint clocked in at 1:10.07.

Silverio, who is a paratriathlete finished the race at 1:15.55.

The sprint category featured a 5k run, a 20k bike, and a 2.5k run.

In the women’s sprint division, Moira Frances Erediano grabbed the fourth place at 1:39.35.

Meanwhile, 2019 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist in triathlon, Andrew Kim Remolino grabbed the third place in the men’s open standard at 1:58.38 behind Raymund Torio (1:56.49) who placed second and 2019 SEA Games gold medalist John Leerams Chicano (1:55.27) who dominated the race.

The standard division featured a 10-kilometer run, a 40k bike, and a 5k run race.

Former SEA Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas who spent months in Cebu training alongside Team TLTG/Go For Gold landed at eighth place at 2:01.00.

On the other hand, TLTG/Go For Gold’s swimmer turned triathlete Raven Faith Alcoseba placed second in the women’s standard division at 2:16.04.

Three-time SEA Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang topped the women’s standard division at 2:14.57 while Alexandra Ganzon rounded off the top three at 2:16.22.

Alcoseba’s teammates Rue Reinhardt Pañibon and Nicole Marie Del Rosario grabbed the sixth and 10th places respectively. Pañibon clocked in at 2:23.05 while Del Rosario finished the race at 2:26.19.

