No new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The COVID-19 situation in Cebu City continues to improve as the Holidays draw near and lately, it has recorded zero new cases of the infection.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) confirmed on Monday, December 13 that the no new additional case was registered last Sunday, December 12.

“Today is a very good day. Out of almost 500 that were tested yesterday (Sunday), for the very first time since the start of this pandemic last year, it’s our first to have zero COVID-19 case for the day,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, EOC chief.

This development brings the total number of active cases in the city further down, to 36. No new mortalities related to the infection was recorded on Sunday also.

Occupancy levels of COVID-19 dedicated beds only stood at 21.14 percent, based on recent data from the EOC. This meant that out of the 615 beds deployed for infected patients in the city, only 130 were occupied.

But Garganera reminded the public once again to not to let their guard downs, especially with Christmas and New Year just around the corner.

“But these doesn’t mean that Covid is no longer here. The more we have to be protocol compliant, even to vaccinated individuals, so that we will really have very meaningful, safe and happy Christmas celebrations in our homes with our family and loved ones,” he added.

Cebu City is currently under Alert Level 2.

/dbs

