Cebu LGUs suspend work on Dec. 16-17 as #OdettePH approaches

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several local governments here have declared suspension of work in public offices as Typhoon Odette (international codename: Rai) approaches the archipelago.

The city government of Cebu and Danao on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, announced that there will be no work in their offices, and those of national government agencies, starting tomorrow, Thursday (December 16) until Friday (December 17).

Disaster and rescue responders were exempted from the suspension of work.

Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III on Wednesday also issued Executive Order (EO) No. 36, declaring no work in government offices from Thursday to Friday.

Durano also urged privately owned establishments to follow suit to ensure everyone’s safety during the onslaught of Odette.

Other local governments like Daanbantayan town in the northernmost portion of Cebu island directed schools, both and public, to temporarily stop their work beginning tomorrow.

Odette, the first storm to enter the Philippines this December, is last located 590 kilometers East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The state weather bureau has also placed a total of 52 localities, including Cebu, under Storm Signals in anticipation of Odette’s arrival.

Cebu is placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1. /bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Entire Cebu under Storm Signal No. 1 as #OdettePH intensifies to typhoon

#OdettePH: 153 stranded in Cebu ports with suspension of sea travels

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy