OdettePH: 153 stranded in Cebu ports with suspension of sea travels

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 153 passengers were left stranded in the different ports of Cebu following the suspension of sea travels starting at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15.

Stranded passengers are now taking temporary shelter at the different ports located in the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Danao and Toledo.

In a Notice to Mariners, Commander Alvin Dagalea said “this station is now enforcing temporary suspension of voyage for all type of vessels/ watercrafts as proactive measures in order to avert maritime accidents…”

The suspension covers parts of the Visayas and Mindanao that were earlier placed under Tropical Storm Signal No. 1 due to #OdettePH.

“Voyage of vessels will resume upon improvement of weather and sea condition in the above mentioned areas,” he said.

READ: Signal No. 1 up in central and northern Cebu due to #OdettePH

Stranded

As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at least 85 passengers were left stranded at the Aduana Wharf in Cebu City, 20 at the Toledo City port, 18 at the Danao City port, and 30 at the Lapu-Lapu City port.

A total of 17 rolling cargoes were also prevented from leaving the ports in Toledo and Danao Cities while a total of ten sea vessels are stranded at the ports in the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, Danao and Toledo. At least five motor bancas are also stranded in Lapu-lapu City.

PCG said that at least 17 others vessels are now taking shelter at the ports of Talisay City, Naga City, and Danao City.

In its advisory, PCG-7 said all vessels and water crafts will not be allowed to sail while a storm signal remains in effect as a precaution in case of strong waves and winds.

Smaller vessels such as fishing boats and motorbancas are also “highly discouraged” from going out to sea for now.

Seek Shelter

Owners of vessels who wish to take shelter are encouraged to send a written request to the Cebu Port Authority. However, they will have to make sure that no passengers are on board while their vessels are docked.

PCG-7 is urging shipping companies to prioritize the safety of their vessels with the threat caused by #OdettePH.

Several vessels have already started to seek shelter in the waters off Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town which is the designated north anchorage area.

Among these were vessels of Alexander Cohon, president of the Lapu-Lapu Shipping Lines Corporation.

“We need to protect our ships from the storm,” he said.

Cohon, who owns three ships, highlighted the importance of the shipyards in Consolacion town which are facing eviction following the move of the local government to reclaim the area.

“Whenever there are typhoons, we always have in mind to take shelter in the shipyards of Consolacion. They (local government of Consolacion) said we could find other places but for me, the best place where we can take shelter is in Consolacion,” he said. / With Reports from Inquirer Visayas

RELATED STORY

READ: Tourist sites closed, evac centers opened: Cebu towns prepare for #OdettePH

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy