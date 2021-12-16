39 areas in Cebu placed under Storm Signal No. 3 as #OdettePH further intensifies

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As Typhoon Odette (international codename: Rai) approaches the Visayas region, more localities in Cebu were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 3.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its 8 a.m. severe weather bulletin on Thursday, December 16, declared TCWS No. 3 in a total of 39 areas.

These included the island’s three largest cities – Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu. The three highly urbanized cities have already suspended work in public offices starting Thursday.

Those covered by the same storm signal level also included Cordova, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander, Oslob, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Argao, Catmon, Tuburan, Asturias, Sogod, Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Dumanjug, Sibonga, Moalboal, Ronda, and Alcantara.

Under TCWS No. 3, destructive typhoon-force winds, with speeds ranging between 121 kilometers per hour (kph) and 170 kph will prevail within 18 hours.

Odette is expected to make its first landfall within the vicinities of Eastern Mindanao between Thursday noon and early afternoon.

It was last spotted 265 kilometers East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

However, according to Pagasa, the storm continues to undergo ‘rapid intensification before it can touch landmass.

“Considering the ongoing rapid intensification of the typhoon, there is an increasing likelihood that TCWS #4 will be hoisted for several localities near and along the immediate path of the typhoon,” the state weather bureau reported.

Odette currently packs winds with speeds of 165 kph, and gustiness reaching up to 205 kph. It is moving at a west-northwestward direction at a speed of 25 kph.

It is forecasted to cross Central Visayas, where Cebu is located, between Thursday afternoon and evening.

“Afterwards, the center of Odette will move westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea tomorrow morning,” added Pagasa.

See below the complete list of active Storm Signals hoisted in different parts of the country.

TCWS No. 3

Visayas – Southern Leyte, the southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, City of Baybay, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Javier), Bohol, and the central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu–Lapu City, Cordova, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander, Oslob, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Argao, Catmon, Tuburan, Asturias, Sogod, Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Dumanjug, Sibonga, Moalboal, Ronda, Alcantara) including Camotes Islands.

Mindanao – Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)

TCWS No. 2

Luzon – Sorsogon, Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao), and Romblon.

Visayas – Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, the rest of Leyte, the rest of Cebu including Bantayan Islands, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Guimaras, Iloilo, Antique, Capiz, and Aklan.

Mindanao – The rest of Surigao del Sur, the rest of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, the northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug–Ong, Manolo Fortich, Libona, Baungon, Sumilao), Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Lopez Jaena, Plaridel, Baliangao, Calamba, Sapang Dalaga, Concepcion, Oroquieta City, Aloran), and the

extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Rizal, Sibutad, Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, La Libertad, Mutia).

TCWS No. 1

Luzon – Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias Island, Marinduque, the southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez), Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, mainland Palawan including Balabac, Calamian, and Kalayaan Islands.

Mindanao – The northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston), the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela), the northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella), the rest of Misamis Occidental, the rest of Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Gutalac, Baliguian), the northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Mahayag, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Tambulig, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Molave, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Josefina, Pagadian City, Midsalip, Dumingag), and the northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug).

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Metro Cebu now under Signal No. 3

#OdettePH: Classes, work suspended in Mandaue

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy