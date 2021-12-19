Wet, cloudy Sunday as Typhoon Odette exits PAR

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Odette, which has exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), continues to intensify over the West Philippine Sea and will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Kalayaan Islands in Palawan, while the Bicol region and Quezon province will have a similar weather condition due to the shear line.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) added that tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 is still up over the Kalayaan Islands.

Storm warning signals elsewhere have been lifted.

Pagasa reported that as pf 4:00a.m. Sunday, “Odette” was spotted approximately 320 kilometers northwest of Pag-Asa Island with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph while moving west northwest at 25 kph.

Rough seas!!!

“In the next 24 hours, rough to very high seas (3.4 to 12.0 m) will be experienced over the seaboard of Kalayaan Islands. These conditions are risky for all types of sea vessels. Mariners are advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside.” Pagasa warned.

“Under the influence of Typhoon Odette and the prevailing Northeast Monsoon, a gale warning remains in effect for the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon,” Pagasa added.

Cloudy, wet Sunday

Cloudy skies and rain showers will prevail in Metro Manila,Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Ilocos region and the Cordillera Administrative Region due to the northeast monsoon, Pagasa said in its early morning update.

The rest of the country will have cloudy skies and isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides in rain-affected areas.

