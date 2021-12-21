‘Engkwento Tres’ gets going Dec. 22

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Amidst the chaos and destruction brought by Typhoon Odette (International name Rai) in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, the much-anticipated “Engkwento Tres” fight card of ARQ Sports Promotions will push through on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Alta Vista gym in Pardo, Cebu City.

The official weigh-in of the fight card was officially held on Tuesday in an undisclosed location in Cebu City.

The main event features ARQ Boxing Stable’s banner boxer Johnpaul Gabunilas taking on Jonathan Almacen.

Both tipped the scales at 107 pounds on Tuesday. They are scheduled to trade leathers for the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Youth flyweight title.

The fight card pushes through despite the total blackout in major parts of Cebu City.

According to ARQ Boxing Stable’s conditioning coach, Roger Justine Potot, despite the calamity that hit Cebu, their boxers remain determined and in tiptop shape to win their respective bouts.

“After the storm, our boxers continued to jog and train to prepare for the rescheduled promotion,” said Potot.

ARQ Boxing Stable and its promotional arm, the ARQ Sports Promotion, have already hurdled numerous challenges in their first year of promoting boxing in Cebu.

Their past fight cards, Engkwentro Uno and Engkwentro Dos, weren’t spared by shortcomings after being rescheduled numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even Gabunilas had his fair share of struggles this year.

The 21-year old Gabunilas (4-1-0, 3KOs) of Cebu City was supposedly scheduled to fight Jerome “The Machine” Baloro (6-0, 4KOs) for the OPBF title last October 30.

However, he suffered an injury during training, which forced his promoters to move the bout this month.

Baloro was then replaced by 22-year-old Almacen of Muntinlupa City, who has a young pro record of seven wins, four defeats, and two draws.

In the co-main event, Gabunilas’ stablemate, April Jay “Astroboy” Abne, who is the reigning OPBF silver flyweight champion, also made the official weigh-in.

Abne and his opponent, Garin Diagan, of Manila both weighed in at 112 pounds.

A total of ten bouts will be featured in the Engkwentro Tres fight card, which follows a strict bubble setup.

Other bouts featured are Rodex Piala vs. Emmanuel Mogawa, Berland Robles vs. Isagani Saludar, Ian Paul ABne vs Jomarie Ladera, Yeroge Gura vs Alvin Camique, Brix Piala vs. Jude Jaiten, Arniel Cañete vs. Randy Andapit, Augusto Abne vs. Edcel Poquita, and Dave Gemino vs. Rexton Paul Mertalle.

/bmjo

