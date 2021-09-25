‘Ruthless’ Duno KOs Colombian foe in Florida

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The comebacking Romero “Ruthless” Duno didn’t waste time in snatching an easy second round technical knockout against Colombian Jonathan Perez in their eight-rounder non-title bout in Manuel Artime Theater in Miami, Florida on Saturday, Sept. 24 (Sept 25 Manila Time).

‘Ruthless’ Duno, who is seeking redemption following his devastating knockout defeat in the hands of unbeaten American prospect Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas, Nevada, improved his record to 24 wins with 18 knockouts and 2 defeats.

Right after the bell rang in the first round, Duno immediately unleashed a barrage of combinations. Perez survived the first round only to sustain the same punches Duno threw at him in the next round.

Remarkably none of Duno’s punches put Perez down on the canvas. However, Perez decided not to continue to fight during the break in the second round, rewarding Duno an easy victory.

‘Ruthless’ Duno is now on a three-fight winning streak and seemed to have gained his confidence back after his loss to Garcia which pitted the vacant WBC silver and WBO NABO lightweight titles.

Meanwhile, Perez suffered his fifth straight loss and dropped to 28 losses with 38 wins and 30 knockouts.

The 25-year-old Cotabato City native’s main goal is to land a rematch with Garcia in the future.

