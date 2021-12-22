Palma shares message of hope, asks prayers for those devastated by #OdettePH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Pray, help one another, and rise again.

This was the message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma to people here affected by the wrath of Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

Palma, through a pre-recorded video, has been providing updates on the situation of Cebu’s parishes since Odette hit the island province.

In his latest message, Palma urged the Catholic faithful to turn to faith as their source of strength for recovery.

He also asked them for prayers and help, such as food and essential items, for those severely affected by the disaster, especially with Christmas drawing near.

“Pray for our faith (that it) may not be weaken. Please pray that even with Typhoon Odette, our people may cling to that faith to believe that as we celebrate Christmas, the (Christ) is born Emmanuel,” said Palma.

“Pray that we may be given the hope and strength to face the next few days and months. And then we should feel inspired to reach out with your support and donation,” he added.

Quoting data from the Archdiocese of Cebu, the prelate reported that 50 percent of their 172 parishes suffered ‘serious damages’ as of December 21, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese, through its social action ministry arm Cebu Caritas Inc., has already initiated a donation drive intended for parishes in the 7th district of Cebu.

The 7th district is one of the badly hit areas by Odette. It is composed of Dumanjug, Alcantara, Ronda, Badian, Moalboal, Samboan, Ginatilan, Alegria, and Malabuyoc.

“Food and water and essential supplies, we need all of these that our people be given the assurance and consolation that we reach out (to) them,” Palma said.

The entire Cebu is declared under a state of calamity due to Odette.

