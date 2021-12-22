Dynamic Herb Sports Complex at SRP suffers heavy damage from Odette

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Dynamic Herb Sports Inc. was on its way of fulfilling a mission to revive the local football scene through its FIFA-standard artificial turf in Cebu until Typhoon Odette wreaked havoc here.

A Facebook video uploaded on the Cebu Football Club page showed the devastation left by Typhoon Odette on the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex located in the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

The 1.2-hectare sports facility that is leased by Dynamic Herb Sports Inc. from the Borromeo Bros. boasts of the first FIFA-standard astroturf football pitch in Cebu.

It is the home turf of the Cebu Football Club for their Philippines Football League (PFL) matches.

The extent of the damage was huge, and it could take weeks to repair everything. Almost the entire roof of the 500-seater stands were ripped off while its metal fences were knocked down due to the typhoon’s strong winds.

Both the light towers that supposedly illuminate the entire pitch at nighttime were knocked down. One of the towers fell on its side and directly hit the conference room.

Its plush locker rooms for the home and away teams were also damaged by the typhoon.

“Cebu took a hard hit from a Category 5 Typhoon #TyphoonRai, a lot people lost their homes, and we did too. It will take some time to heal and rebuild, but one thing is for sure, we will rise from this and we will stand stronger! One day at a time. Bangon ta Cebu!” stated on Cebu Football Club’s Facebook page.

The modern sports facility was recently opened this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A few months later, the Cebu Football Club was launched and had a media day at the football pitch.

Many Cebuano football fans are already looking forward to watch Cebu Football Club play at the pitch next year in the PFL.

CDN Digital is currently trying to get a statement from the sports facility’s management.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy